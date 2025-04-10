Extradited Businessman Linked to 2008 Mumbai Attacks Faces Justice in India

In a significant development, Tahawwur Rana, a Pakistani-born Canadian businessman, has been extradited from the U.S. to India. This marks the first extradition in connection with the devastating 2008 Mumbai attacks, which resulted in the deaths of over 160 people.

The India's National Investigation Agency announced that Rana's extradition was secured after years of diplomatic efforts. Accompanied by Indian security, he arrived in New Delhi following the rejection of his U.S. Supreme Court petition challenging the extradition.

Rana, sentenced in 2013 to 14 years in the U.S. for supporting the group behind the attacks, was praised by Indian officials for bringing justice to the victims of the 2008 tragedy. His extradition, initiated formally in 2020 and announced by former U.S. President Trump, underscores international collaboration in counterterrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)