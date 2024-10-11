UN Peacekeepers Stand Firm Amidst Southern Lebanon Tensions

In a defiant stance, United Nations peacekeepers remain stationed in southern Lebanon, undeterred by recent Israeli attacks and military demands to vacate the area. This decision comes as tensions escalate between Israeli troops and the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah.

The peacekeeping force, UNIFIL, has reported injuries to two of its members following Israeli assaults on its positions. UNIFIL spokesperson, Andrea Tenenti, expressed that these are among the most severe incidents witnessed recently. Despite the challenges, over 10,400 peacekeepers continue to operate between Lebanon's Litani River and the Israel-Lebanon Blue Line.

Israeli military actions have impaired UNIFIL's monitoring capabilities but have not deterred their mission to aid local NGOs and U.N. agencies. This commitment persists even as Israel urges UNIFIL to relocate for safety. The evolving situation underscores the critical role of international peacekeepers amidst rising tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)