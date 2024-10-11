Left Menu

UNIFIL Stands Firm Amid Escalating Tensions in Southern Lebanon

Despite increased hostilities, the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) is maintaining its presence in southern Lebanon amid escalating tensions between Israeli forces and Hezbollah. Recent Israeli attacks have incapacitated peacekeeping capabilities and prompted international concern, with UNIFIL's mission becoming increasingly perilous.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2024 03:04 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 03:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amid rising tensions between Israeli forces and Hezbollah, the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) is resolute in its commitment to remain in southern Lebanon. This decision follows a series of Israeli attacks that have hindered the peacekeeping force's capabilities and caused injuries to its personnel.

Donning a challenging mandate from the U.N. Security Council, UNIFIL navigates a volatile landscape where exchanges of fire have intensified, particularly since October 8, 2023. With two peacekeepers hospitalized and operational activities nearly suspended, the situation is increasingly precarious for the multinational force tasked with supporting the Lebanese army in maintaining security.

The U.N.'s peacekeeping chief has expressed concerns about UNIFIL forces being in jeopardy, with the relocation of some personnel to larger bases for safety. Despite these challenges, efforts to assist local NGOs and deliver essential aid to affected families continue as part of UNIFIL's crucial operations in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

