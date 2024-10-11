Tensions Flare: Israeli Strikes and Escalating Middle East Conflict
Israeli strikes in Beirut killed 22 people, including a family of eight, and injured over 100 others, amid escalating tensions with Hezbollah. The conflict, linked to the Gaza war, saw attacks on Hezbollah officials and U.N. peacekeepers, heightening regional alertness for further escalation.
In a harrowing escalation of the ongoing conflict, Israeli strikes in central Beirut have resulted in the deaths of 22 people, including a family of eight, and injuries to more than 100 individuals, Lebanese authorities report.
This surge in violence stems from the conflict that erupted last year between Israel and Hezbollah, following the group's support for Hamas during the Gaza war. More recently, the efforts to target high-ranking Hezbollah figures have intensified, with the latest attempt on Wafiq Safa, a senior figure, narrowly failing.
The international community is on edge as reports of increased risks to U.N. peacekeepers surface. The White House expressed concern over attacks on U.N. positions, calling for de-escalation, while Israeli operations in Lebanese territories continue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
