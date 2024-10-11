Turkey Targets Steel Dumping with New Import Duties
Turkey has imposed anti-dumping duties on steel imports from China, Russia, India, and Japan, aiming to prevent unfair competition. The tariffs, ranging from 6.10% to 43.31%, follow domestic producers' appeals against alleged dumping threatening local production. Rising global trade tensions also color this decision.
In a significant move to protect its domestic steel industry, Turkey has announced strict anti-dumping duties on steel imports from China, Russia, India, and Japan. According to the Official Gazette, these tariffs will vary from 6.10% to as high as 43.31%.
The decision emerges from an investigation prompted by domestic producers, who reported that steel dumping was jeopardizing their production capabilities. The highest tariffs are aimed at Chinese imports, reflecting the intensity of the alleged unfair competition.
This decision comes amid escalated trade tensions globally, especially between China and the European Union, over various tariff disputes, further complicating the international economic landscape.
