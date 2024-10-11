Left Menu

Militant Betrayal: Fate of Dasu Dam Attack Suspects

Two militants involved in a 2021 attack on Dasu dam workers were killed by associates amid security concerns. The attack resulted in 13 deaths, including nine Chinese nationals.

Militant Betrayal: Fate of Dasu Dam Attack Suspects
  • Pakistan

Two militants, suspected of playing a part in the 2021 assault on workers at the Dasu dam project, met their end at the hands of their own group while being relocated due to security threats, the nation's counter-terrorism department reported on Friday.

The 2021 attack claimed 13 lives, including those of nine Chinese nationals, and injured 20 others in a violent episode that brought international attention.

The incident underscores ongoing security challenges and the complex dynamics among militant groups operating in the region.

