Acid Threat Leads to Termination for Business Development Professional

A business development professional has been dismissed from his job following allegations of threatening to throw acid on a man's wife due to her choice of attire, sources disclosed on Friday.

The police have initiated an investigation into Nikith Shetty's actions. In a personal message sent on October 9, Shetty allegedly warned Ansar of the potential attack if his wife did not adhere to a specific dress code in Karnataka, prompting Ansar to report the threat to police and share evidence online.

In a statement online, Ansar urged authorities to take immediate action, highlighting concerns about women's safety in Shetty's former workplace. Following a public outcry, the company quickly terminated Shetty's employment, drawing praise from Ansar for their swift response.

