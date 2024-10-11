Acid Threat Leads to Termination for Business Development Professional
A business development professional was terminated after threatening a man's wife with an acid attack over her clothing choices. The individual, Nikith Shetty, faces police investigation. The employer reacted swiftly following public exposure of the threat, raising concerns about women's safety within the organization.
- Country:
- India
A business development professional has been dismissed from his job following allegations of threatening to throw acid on a man's wife due to her choice of attire, sources disclosed on Friday.
The police have initiated an investigation into Nikith Shetty's actions. In a personal message sent on October 9, Shetty allegedly warned Ansar of the potential attack if his wife did not adhere to a specific dress code in Karnataka, prompting Ansar to report the threat to police and share evidence online.
In a statement online, Ansar urged authorities to take immediate action, highlighting concerns about women's safety in Shetty's former workplace. Following a public outcry, the company quickly terminated Shetty's employment, drawing praise from Ansar for their swift response.
