Li Qiang Calls for Rational EU-China Policy

Chinese Premier Li Qiang has called on EU institutions to develop an 'objective and rational' policy towards China. This message was conveyed during his meeting with European Council President Charles Michel in Laos.

The discussion took place on the sidelines of the East Asia cooperation leaders' meetings, highlighting the significance of EU-China relations.

Li emphasized China's readiness to work with the EU to bolster improved bilateral relations, enhance strategic mutual trust, and pursue mutually beneficial cooperation.

