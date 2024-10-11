Li Qiang Calls for Rational EU-China Policy
Chinese Premier Li Qiang urged the EU to establish a rational China policy during his meeting with European Council President Charles Michel in Laos. He emphasized China's readiness to enhance bilateral relations, strategic trust, and cooperation with the EU.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 11-10-2024 12:34 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 12:34 IST
- Country:
- China
Chinese Premier Li Qiang has called on EU institutions to develop an 'objective and rational' policy towards China. This message was conveyed during his meeting with European Council President Charles Michel in Laos.
The discussion took place on the sidelines of the East Asia cooperation leaders' meetings, highlighting the significance of EU-China relations.
Li emphasized China's readiness to work with the EU to bolster improved bilateral relations, enhance strategic mutual trust, and pursue mutually beneficial cooperation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- EU
- Li Qiang
- Charles Michel
- policy
- relations
- cooperation
- Vientiane
- East Asia
- trust
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Biden and Lam's Strategic Talks Elevate U.S.-Vietnam Relations
Trump Criticizes U.S. Ukrainian Policy Amid Escalating Conflict
India and Uzbekistan Explore New Avenues for Bilateral Cooperation
Stock Markets Surge in China and Hong Kong as Beijing Pledges New Policy Measures
CNS Dinesh K Tripathi Visits Greece to Strengthen Naval Cooperation