High Court Sends Gachagua Impeachment Case to Chief Justice

Kenya's high court ruled that the case challenging Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua's impeachment should be referred to Chief Justice Martha Koome for direction.

On Tuesday, parliament voted to impeach Gachagua on 11 counts, including enriching himself and inciting ethnic hatred. However, Gachagua dismissed the allegations as absurd.

Justice Lawrence Mugambi emphasized the need for a panel of judges to review Gachagua's petition, citing significant public interest. Next week, the Senate is set to deliberate and vote on the deputy president's fate.

