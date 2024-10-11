Left Menu

Militants Involved in 2021 Attack on Chinese Engineers Eliminated

Two militants involved in a deadly 2021 attack on Chinese engineers were killed in a shootout in Pakistan. The incident took place while they were being moved due to threats. Tensions rise as Pakistan braces for the Shanghai Cooperation Conference amid security concerns for Chinese nationals.

Updated: 11-10-2024 13:07 IST
In Pakistan, two militants tied to a 2021 attack on Chinese engineers were shot dead during a transfer operation, counter-terrorism officials report.

The incident occurred as militants were being moved from a prison in Central Pakistan, after threats on their lives prompted a change in security plans.

This development follows heightened alerts as Pakistan prepares for the Shanghai Cooperation Conference, focusing on intensified security measures for Chinese nationals amid recent violent outbreaks.

