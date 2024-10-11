Left Menu

Protest Over Alleged Bribe for Death Certificate Shakes Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA Brij Bihari Pateriya protested outside a police station after a doctor allegedly demanded Rs 40,000 for a death certificate needed for compensation. He halted the protest following a police assurance. Pateriya later expressed regret over his resignation tendered amid his discontent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sagar | Updated: 11-10-2024 13:09 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 13:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A BJP MLA from Madhya Pradesh, outraged by alleged bribe demands, initiated a protest seeking prompt action. The political drama unfolded in Sagar district as Deori MLA Brij Bihari Pateriya submitted his resignation, only to retract it later.

Pateriya's protest centered on allegations that a doctor asked Rs 40,000 to provide a death certificate for a 70-year-old man, potentially preventing a laborer's family from receiving snakebite compensation. Frustrated by the situation, the MLA demanded thorough investigations.

The protest, held outside the Kesli police station, ended following police assurances to address Pateriya's demands. Pateriya acknowledged the BJP state leadership's support for his cause, though they questioned his approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

