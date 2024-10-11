Protest Over Alleged Bribe for Death Certificate Shakes Madhya Pradesh

A BJP MLA from Madhya Pradesh, outraged by alleged bribe demands, initiated a protest seeking prompt action. The political drama unfolded in Sagar district as Deori MLA Brij Bihari Pateriya submitted his resignation, only to retract it later.

Pateriya's protest centered on allegations that a doctor asked Rs 40,000 to provide a death certificate for a 70-year-old man, potentially preventing a laborer's family from receiving snakebite compensation. Frustrated by the situation, the MLA demanded thorough investigations.

The protest, held outside the Kesli police station, ended following police assurances to address Pateriya's demands. Pateriya acknowledged the BJP state leadership's support for his cause, though they questioned his approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)