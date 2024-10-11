Left Menu

Escalating Crisis: Palestinian Refugees Displaced Amid New Strikes

Palestinian refugees in Lebanon face renewed displacement due to escalating Israeli strikes. Following patterns seen in Gaza, thousands have fled camps as tensions rise, drawing attention from UNRWA and international bodies over humanitarian concerns.

Palestinian refugees residing in camps in southern Lebanon or near Beirut have fled amid intensifying Israeli strikes, the United Nations agency for Palestine refugees reported on Friday. The situation parallels the mass displacement underway in Gaza, adding to the humanitarian crisis.

UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini highlighted the ongoing support the agency provides to the most vulnerable, acknowledging the repetitive nature of displacement as part of the long-standing struggles of Palestinians. The recent military activities have exacerbated fears of a crisis similar to the one in Gaza, where communities experience non-stop relocations.

Over the past three weeks, Israel has escalated military operations in southern Lebanon and the southern suburbs of Beirut, leading to the evacuation of over 100 towns and neighborhoods. This has affected major Palestinian refugee camps, including Burj al-Barajneh and Rashidiyeh, spotlighting the intensified regional tensions.

