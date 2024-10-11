Haryana's Chief Minister Ensures Farmers' Interests in Kurukshetra Grain Markets

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini visited grain markets in Kurukshetra, reassuring farmers that all grains will be procured timely. Saini interacted with farmers to address their concerns, emphasizing that timely payments and procurement are priorities.

During the visit, Saini gave directives for addressing issues like non-lifting of paddy and warned officials to ensure farmers face no difficulties. He emphasized that any negligent officials would face strict action, reinforcing the state's commitment to farmers' welfare.

This visit marks Saini's first post-assembly election engagement with farmers, amidst BJP's significant political victory in Haryana. The swift action highlighted the government's dedication to addressing agricultural challenges and maintaining robust support for farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)