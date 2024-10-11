Tensions Escalate as Israeli Airstrikes Hit Lebanese Targets

In a dramatic escalation of violence, two Lebanese soldiers were killed and three wounded following an Israeli airstrike on a building close to a Lebanese Army checkpoint in Kafra, Bint Jbeil province, according to an official statement by the Lebanese Army on Friday.

Since the onset of Israel's ground invasion into Lebanon, skirmishes have erupted between Israeli forces and Hezbollah militants along the border, while the Lebanese Army has largely taken a passive stance.

The recent operations saw Lebanese troops withdrawing from observation posts along the frontier, retreating approximately 5 kilometers. On October 3, an Israeli strike in Taybeh led to the death of another Lebanese soldier amidst rescue efforts, following the killing of a soldier by an Israeli drone in Wazzani on September 30.

(With inputs from agencies.)