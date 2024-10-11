Left Menu

Tensions Escalate as Israeli Airstrikes Hit Lebanese Targets

Two Lebanese soldiers died, and three were injured in an Israeli airstrike near a checkpoint. The Israeli invasion has escalated conflicts with Hezbollah. Lebanese Army troops have repositioned away from the border. Recent attacks include strikes in Taybeh and Wazzani, leading to more casualties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 11-10-2024 20:20 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 20:20 IST
  • Lebanon

In a dramatic escalation of violence, two Lebanese soldiers were killed and three wounded following an Israeli airstrike on a building close to a Lebanese Army checkpoint in Kafra, Bint Jbeil province, according to an official statement by the Lebanese Army on Friday.

Since the onset of Israel's ground invasion into Lebanon, skirmishes have erupted between Israeli forces and Hezbollah militants along the border, while the Lebanese Army has largely taken a passive stance.

The recent operations saw Lebanese troops withdrawing from observation posts along the frontier, retreating approximately 5 kilometers. On October 3, an Israeli strike in Taybeh led to the death of another Lebanese soldier amidst rescue efforts, following the killing of a soldier by an Israeli drone in Wazzani on September 30.

(With inputs from agencies.)

