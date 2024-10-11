Arrested Myanmar Activists Face Risk of Torture Amidst Ongoing Military Crackdown
Concerns rise over potential torture of two nonviolent activists arrested in Yangon for opposing Myanmar's military rule. Paing Phyo Min and Shein Wai Aung face high interrogation risks without contact. AJAY appeals for international pressure, spotlighting Myanmar's severe handling of dissidents and history of protest suppression.
On Friday, growing concerns emerged about the potential torture of two nonviolent activists arrested in Yangon, Myanmar's largest city, for opposing military rule. Paing Phyo Min and Shein Wai Aung, prominent figures in the Anti-Junta Alliance Yangon (AJAY), were detained on Wednesday night, AJAY leader Nan Lin confirmed.
Following their arrests, AJAY has expressed fears of torture, noting that the activists were taken to an interrogation center with no subsequent contact. The organization urged the international community and local strike committees to apply pressure on Myanmar's military government to ensure the protesters' safety.
The arrests underscore the ongoing challenges faced by those opposing military rule, as the regime continues to crack down on dissent in urban areas, despite ongoing armed conflicts in rural regions. Rising concerns over human rights violations highlight the need for continued scrutiny and international intervention.
