U.S. Citizen Joseph Tater's Detention Extended in Russia
U.S. citizen Joseph Tater's pre-trial detention in Russia has been extended until November 14. Initially detained in August for petty hooliganism, Tater allegedly assaulted a police officer, resulting in a new criminal charge with a possible five-year prison sentence.
- Country:
- Russia
The Moscow courts have extended the pre-trial detention of U.S. citizen Joseph Tater for one more month, with the new date set for November 14. The extension comes amid ongoing legal challenges following his initial detention in August.
Tater, who was jailed initially for 15 days on charges of petty hooliganism, reportedly denied accusations of abusing hotel staff in Moscow. However, the situation escalated after Interfax news agency reported he assaulted a police officer, leading to a separate criminal case.
The charge of assaulting a police officer carries a severe penalty and could see Tater face up to five years in prison if convicted. The ongoing investigation continues to draw attention to the legal proceedings involving U.S. citizens overseas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Congress Intensifies Assault on BJP Government in Haryana Ahead of Polls
Current Entertainment News Briefs: Sexual Assault Charges, Film Premieres, and More
Russia's Push in Donetsk: Marynivka Captured Amid Intensified Assaults
Bombay HC asks police to identify a secluded spot where the body of Badlapur sexual assault case accused can be buried.
Bangladesh Cricket Fan Assaulted During Match in Kanpur