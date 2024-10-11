U.S. Citizen Joseph Tater's Detention Extended in Russia

The Moscow courts have extended the pre-trial detention of U.S. citizen Joseph Tater for one more month, with the new date set for November 14. The extension comes amid ongoing legal challenges following his initial detention in August.

Tater, who was jailed initially for 15 days on charges of petty hooliganism, reportedly denied accusations of abusing hotel staff in Moscow. However, the situation escalated after Interfax news agency reported he assaulted a police officer, leading to a separate criminal case.

The charge of assaulting a police officer carries a severe penalty and could see Tater face up to five years in prison if convicted. The ongoing investigation continues to draw attention to the legal proceedings involving U.S. citizens overseas.

