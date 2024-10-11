Left Menu

Inferno at Bhiwandi Industrial Hub

A significant fire erupted at an industrial complex in Bhiwandi on Friday evening. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported, though at least eight units were severely affected. Firefighting efforts are ongoing at the Kalher site.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 11-10-2024 22:23 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 22:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A significant fire engulfed an industrial complex in Bhiwandi on Friday evening, according to civic reports. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported so far, but at least eight units in the facility have suffered extensive damage.

The blaze erupted around 6 pm at the industrial-cum-godown complex located in the Kalher area. Firefighting teams were swiftly deployed and ongoing efforts to control the fire continue as they battle through the night.

The cause of the fire remains unknown, and firefighters are working tirelessly to prevent the further spread of flames and damage to nearby structures. Local authorities are monitoring the situation closely, and an investigation is expected to follow once the fire is entirely extinguished.

(With inputs from agencies.)

