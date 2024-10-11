Punjab on High Alert Ahead of Dussehra and Elections

The Punjab Police heightened its security measures by issuing a red alert across the state, aiming to ensure public safety during the festive Dussehra celebrations and the forthcoming panchayat elections.

Under the instructions of DGP Gaurav Yadav, over 600 high-tech 'nakas' have been strategically positioned to monitor and curb any potential threats. Special DGP Arpit Shukla carried out an unannounced inspection in Jalandhar, evaluating the security arrangements put in place.

Additional measures include the sealing of inter-state and inter-district boundaries to thwart any anti-social elements. The Dussehra festivities are slated for Saturday, followed by the elections on Tuesday, necessitating these intensified security protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)