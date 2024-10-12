Escalation in Lebanon: A U.N. Peacekeepers' Crisis
Two UN peacekeepers were injured in southern Lebanon by an Israeli strike, sparking international condemnation. This latest incident underscores the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, which has seen significant casualties and displacement over the past year. Global leaders have called for restraint and protection of UN personnel.
Two United Nations peacekeepers were wounded in southern Lebanon on Friday after an Israeli military strike targeted their location, an event described by UNIFIL as a 'serious development.'
The attack has drawn condemnation from international leaders, with U.S. President Joe Biden urging Israel to avoid striking UN forces. Meanwhile, Israeli strikes in Lebanon have intensified amid ongoing conflicts with Hezbollah.
The Israeli military expressed concern over the safety of its operations, while worldwide diplomatic efforts are being called for to end hostilities in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
