UNIFIL Under Fire: New Tensions in South Lebanon

Recent Israeli airstrikes on UNIFIL's headquarters in south Lebanon, part of escalating hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah, have resulted in injuries to peacekeepers and widespread condemnation. The attacks spotlight the vulnerability of the 10,000-strong peacekeeping force, challenging their operations amid worsening Israel-UN relations over the conflict in Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 12-10-2024 00:48 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 00:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

Israeli airstrikes have hit the headquarters of the UN peacekeeping force, UNIFIL, and other positions in south Lebanon, sparking widespread international condemnation.

On Friday, explosions at UNIFIL's headquarters injured two peacekeepers, a day after similar violence left two others hurt. As Israel intensifies its attacks on Hezbollah, the peacekeeping force, comprising 10,000 members, is increasingly vulnerable.

The attacks occur amidst deteriorating relations between Israel and the United Nations. Earlier this month, in an unprecedented move, Israel labeled the UN chief persona non grata, highlighting growing tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

