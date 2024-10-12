Fuel Depot Struck in Luhansk: Tensions Rise

Ukrainian forces launched an attack on a fuel depot situated in the Russian-occupied Luhansk region, escalating tensions in the eastern part of Ukraine. This operation was confirmed by Ukraine's military on Saturday.

The Ukrainian General Staff disclosed on the Telegram messenger that the facility, primarily used for storing oil and associated products, also supplied resources for the Russian army. A fire was reported at the location post-strike.

This incident marks a significant escalation in the conflict, highlighting the strategic efforts undertaken by Ukrainian forces to disrupt logistic supplies supporting Russian military operations in the region. The ramifications of this strike reinforce the fragile situation in eastern Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)