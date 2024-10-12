Left Menu

Union Government Releases Finance Grants to Boost Local Governance in Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan

The central government has disbursed the first instalment of the 15th Finance Commission grants for 2024-25 to rural local bodies in Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan, supporting community-specific projects and essential services. The funds are allocated to various panchayats across both states, aiming to enhance infrastructure and local governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2024 13:34 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 13:34 IST
The Union Government has initiated the first tranche of the 15th Finance Commission grants for the fiscal year 2024-25, providing a significant financial boost to Rural Local Bodies (RLBs) in Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan. According to a statement by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, the grants aim to empower local authorities in these regions.

In Andhra Pradesh, a total of Rs 395.50 crore in untied grants and Rs 593.26 crore in tied grants have been allocated to various levels of elected panchayats, including nine district, 615 block, and 12,853 gram panchayats. Similarly, Rajasthan received Rs 507.11 crore in untied grants and Rs 760.67 crore in tied grants for its comprehensive network of panchayats.

The untied grants are designated for addressing local priorities across a wide range of subjects, from agriculture to education. Tied grants are directed towards vital services such as sanitation, water management, and maintenance of open-defecation free status. These funds empower local governance structures to fulfill the mandates outlined in Article 243G of the Constitution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

