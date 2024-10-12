Left Menu

Shock and Outrage: Allegations of Rape and Violence Surface in Jaipur

A 22-year-old man, Kunal, has been accused of raping a 17-year-old girl in Jaipur. The incident reportedly occurred in a hotel on August 25, followed by an alleged attempt to harm her at a metro station a month later. A case has been registered, and investigations are ongoing.

In a chilling incident, Jaipur police have registered a case against Kunal, a 22-year-old, accused of raping a 17-year-old girl in a hotel on August 25.

The alleged crime came to light when the victim's father filed a complaint with the Jaipur Metro station police, detailing how Kunal later pushed the girl from a metro platform on September 27 during a dispute, causing severe spinal injuries.

Authorities are currently reviewing CCTV footage from the metro station as the girl receives treatment at a local hospital. Both individuals were acquaintances for five years, and the accused now faces charges under sections of rape, attempted murder, and the POCSO Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

