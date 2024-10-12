Election Scandal: Panchayat Polls Cancelled Amid Allegations of Fraud
The Punjab State Election Commission has cancelled the panchayat elections in 20 villages of Muktsar district's Giddarbaha area. This decision follows complaints of irregularities in the nomination process. Certain nominations were wrongfully rejected, sparking allegations of government misuse of power and negating democratic processes.
The Punjab State Election Commission has annulled the panchayat elections in 20 villages within the Giddarbaha block of Muktsar district. Allegations of procedural irregularities in the nomination process for the October 15 elections prompted this cancellation. Fresh election dates for these villages are yet to be announced, according to officials.
The commission's decision affects the gram panchayats of Assa Buttar, Daddu Mohalla Mallan, Khirkian Wala, Wara Kishanpura, Lohara, and several others, where candidates had been unopposed. Authorities cited a high probability of wrongful withdrawal of candidacies of complainants, undermining the democratic process.
Further accusations of misconduct involve claims that returning officers illegally rejected valid nominations post-symbol allocation. Political parties, including the Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal, have alleged abusive practices by the ruling AAP government, asserting manipulation of the nomination process against opposition-backed candidates.
