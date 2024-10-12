Left Menu

Court Grants Bail to Protestors: Justice, Dissent, and Durga Puja

Nine young men chanting for justice in the rape-murder case of a doctor were released on bail by the Calcutta High Court. The court's decision mandates peaceful demonstrations away from Durga puja pandals. Awaiting their case's resolution, the men received a heartfelt welcome from loved ones.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 12-10-2024 20:18 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 20:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Nine young men, arrested for raising slogans demanding justice for the rape-murder of a doctor, were released on bail on Saturday evening, following orders from the Calcutta High Court.

Their release from Rabindra Sarobar police station was met with celebrations as they were received with garlands and sweets by relatives and friends.

The High Court, in a special session, granted interim bail to the men, identifying some as university students, with a condition to refrain from disturbing near Durga puja pandals and to maintain protest at a distance of at least 200 meters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

