Court Grants Bail to Protestors: Justice, Dissent, and Durga Puja

Nine young men, arrested for raising slogans demanding justice for the rape-murder of a doctor, were released on bail on Saturday evening, following orders from the Calcutta High Court.

Their release from Rabindra Sarobar police station was met with celebrations as they were received with garlands and sweets by relatives and friends.

The High Court, in a special session, granted interim bail to the men, identifying some as university students, with a condition to refrain from disturbing near Durga puja pandals and to maintain protest at a distance of at least 200 meters.

(With inputs from agencies.)