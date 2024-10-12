Family Tragedy: Unsolved Killings in Jharkhand
In West Singhbhum district, Jharkhand, three family members were brutally murdered by unidentified individuals. The victims, a husband, wife, and daughter, were attacked while sleeping. Authorities are investigating whether the incident was witchcraft-related, although no concrete motive has been identified.
Updated: 12-10-2024 21:07 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 21:07 IST
A tragic incident unfolded in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, where a family of three was murdered by unidentified assailants. The horrific event was reported by a senior police officer on Saturday.
The victims, comprising a husband, wife, and their daughter, were attacked with sharp weapons while they slept on Thursday night, according to Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar.
The police have launched an investigation to uncover potential motives, including examining any links to witchcraft, although no conclusive evidence has emerged thus far.
