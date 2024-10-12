Family Tragedy: Unsolved Killings in Jharkhand

A tragic incident unfolded in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, where a family of three was murdered by unidentified assailants. The horrific event was reported by a senior police officer on Saturday.

The victims, comprising a husband, wife, and their daughter, were attacked with sharp weapons while they slept on Thursday night, according to Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar.

The police have launched an investigation to uncover potential motives, including examining any links to witchcraft, although no conclusive evidence has emerged thus far.

(With inputs from agencies.)