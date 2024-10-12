Dalit Teen Assaulted in Shocking Hate Crime
A Dalit teenager was allegedly assaulted by a man and his sons after urinating near their shop. The incident involved caste-related abuse, and the accused were identified as Dukhi Maurya and his sons. The victim filed a complaint, resulting in legal action under relevant sections and acts.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhadohi(Up) | Updated: 12-10-2024 21:40 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 21:40 IST
- Country:
- India
In a distressing case of caste-based violence, a Dalit teenager was reportedly attacked by a shopkeeper and his sons in Rajpura, after allegedly urinating near their establishment.
The accused, identified as Dukhi Maurya and his sons, allegedly confronted and beat the teen, Aditya Sonkar, using derogatory caste-based slurs.
Following the incident, which left the youth seriously injured, an FIR was filed under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. Police investigations are ongoing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukraine's Air Force Intercepts Majority of Drones in Surprise Attack
Ukraine Thwarts Major Overnight Drone Attack
Bangladesh Hindu Leaders Push for Dedicated Political Representation Amidst Rising Violence
Odisha Suspends Internet to Curb Violence Over Social Media Post
Tragic Bear Attacks in Chhattisgarh: Two Dead, Four Injured