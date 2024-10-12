Dalit Teen Assaulted in Shocking Hate Crime

In a distressing case of caste-based violence, a Dalit teenager was reportedly attacked by a shopkeeper and his sons in Rajpura, after allegedly urinating near their establishment.

The accused, identified as Dukhi Maurya and his sons, allegedly confronted and beat the teen, Aditya Sonkar, using derogatory caste-based slurs.

Following the incident, which left the youth seriously injured, an FIR was filed under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. Police investigations are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)