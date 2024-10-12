Delhi Court Sentences Robber to Seven Years Rigorous Imprisonment

A Delhi court has handed down a seven-year rigorous imprisonment sentence to a man convicted of committing robbery in 2021, emphasizing the importance of the sentencing policy in protecting society from criminals.

Judge Vijay Shankar presided over the case against Krishnan, convicted under various IPC sections, including robbery and causing hurt. According to the prosecutor, Krishnan and his accomplice, still at large, robbed a victim and caused injury near Nangloi metro station.

The court's decision, underscored by the gravity of the offense and the convict's poor prison conduct, resulted in a stringent sentence, serving as a societal safeguard against crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)