Rajasthan's Festive Bonus: A Diwali Reward for State Employees

The Rajasthan government has announced a Diwali ad-hoc bonus for nearly six lakh state employees, the Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma confirmed. This bonus will significantly benefit staff members, including those employed by Panchayat Samiti and Zila Parishad.

In total, this initiative will impose an additional financial burden of approximately Rs 500 crore on the state's budget. Despite this, the government considers it a necessary expenditure to boost the morale and financial health of their employees during the festive season.

Official statements highlight the positive impact of these bonuses, underscoring the Rajasthan government's commitment to employee welfare and its strategic allocation of resources even in face of fiscal challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)