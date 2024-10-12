Left Menu

Vietnam and China Forge Stronger Defense, Economic Ties

Vietnam and China have agreed to enhance their defense and security cooperation, as well as strengthen economic ties. China plans to open its market wider for Vietnamese agricultural products, while Vietnam will support Chinese investments. The agreement followed meetings of key leaders during Chinese premier Li Qiang's state visit to Hanoi.

Vietnam and China have entered a new phase of collaboration, focusing on both defense and security, as revealed by the Vietnamese government on Saturday. The agreement signifies a mutual commitment to deepening their already robust relationship.

This development comes as both nations, led by their respective leaders, have also pledged to strengthen economic relations. China has committed to broadening its market for Vietnamese agricultural exports, providing a significant boost to Vietnam's farming sector.

Furthermore, Vietnam will facilitate more Chinese investments, enhancing economic cooperation. This accord was reached after Chinese Premier Li Qiang's meeting with Vietnamese President To Lam during Li's state visit to Hanoi.

