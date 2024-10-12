Vietnam and China Forge Stronger Defense, Economic Ties

Vietnam and China have entered a new phase of collaboration, focusing on both defense and security, as revealed by the Vietnamese government on Saturday. The agreement signifies a mutual commitment to deepening their already robust relationship.

This development comes as both nations, led by their respective leaders, have also pledged to strengthen economic relations. China has committed to broadening its market for Vietnamese agricultural exports, providing a significant boost to Vietnam's farming sector.

Furthermore, Vietnam will facilitate more Chinese investments, enhancing economic cooperation. This accord was reached after Chinese Premier Li Qiang's meeting with Vietnamese President To Lam during Li's state visit to Hanoi.

(With inputs from agencies.)