Tragic Incident Shakes Quiet Neighborhood: A Disturbing Account
A 12-year-old boy has been accused of raping a five-year-old girl in her home in the Khukhundoo Police Station area. The incident happened on Thursday night when the girl was alone at home. Following a complaint by the victim's father, the boy was apprehended by the police.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Deoria | Updated: 12-10-2024 23:17 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 23:17 IST
- India
A shocking incident has emerged from Khukhundoo Police Station area, where a 12-year-old boy was taken into custody for allegedly raping a five-year-old girl. The unfortunate occurrence took place on Thursday night, as confirmed by the police.
The boy reportedly entered the girl's house around 9 pm, during a brief period when she was alone, and committed the crime, according to Salempur Circle Officer Deepak Shukla.
Following the complaint lodged by the girl's father, police swiftly booked and detained the minor boy, sparking outrage and raising concerns about child safety in the community.
