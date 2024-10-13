Karnataka's Tax Devolution Injustice: CM Siddaramaiah's Outcry

In a scathing critique, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah lashed out at BJP representatives from Karnataka for their silence on the perceived 'injustice' in tax allocation, highlighting a stark disparity in funds compared to states like Uttar Pradesh.

Siddaramaiah, addressing media, urged the public to vocally oppose this inequity, which he described as a betrayal by BJP leaders, including Pralhad Joshi. The state, he lamented, has suffered a financial shortfall of Rs 60,000 crore over five years.

Looking ahead, Siddaramaiah intends to confer with his cabinet on potential actions. Additionally, the Cabinet has withdrawn charges against participants in the Hubballi riots following advocacy by the Anjuman-e-Islam group.

