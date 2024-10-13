Left Menu

Karnataka's Tax Devolution Injustice: CM Siddaramaiah's Outcry

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah criticized BJP MPs from Karnataka for failing to address the state's alleged unfair treatment in national tax devolution. Karnataka received considerably less funding than Uttar Pradesh, prompting Siddaramaiah to urge public protest. He plans to discuss the issue with cabinet colleagues. Meanwhile, the Cabinet chose to withdraw charges against Hubballi rioters.

In a scathing critique, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah lashed out at BJP representatives from Karnataka for their silence on the perceived 'injustice' in tax allocation, highlighting a stark disparity in funds compared to states like Uttar Pradesh.

Siddaramaiah, addressing media, urged the public to vocally oppose this inequity, which he described as a betrayal by BJP leaders, including Pralhad Joshi. The state, he lamented, has suffered a financial shortfall of Rs 60,000 crore over five years.

Looking ahead, Siddaramaiah intends to confer with his cabinet on potential actions. Additionally, the Cabinet has withdrawn charges against participants in the Hubballi riots following advocacy by the Anjuman-e-Islam group.

