Prisoner's Heart Attack Raises Concerns in Pratapgarh Jail

A prisoner named Satish Yadav, housed at Pratapgarh District Jail, died of a heart attack at a local medical college. Initially admitted for chest pains, he was discharged but readmitted when his condition worsened. Satish had been transferred from Naini and faced multiple charges, including murder.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pratapgarh | Updated: 13-10-2024 14:05 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 14:05 IST
A prisoner at Pratapgarh District Jail has died of a heart attack, sparking concerns over inmate healthcare. Jail officials reported that Satish Yadav, 32, was transferred from the Central Jail in Naini last year.

Yadav was admitted to a medical college after complaining of chest pain, according to Deputy Jailer Aftab Ansari. Although he was discharged Saturday evening, his condition worsened, leading to his death early Sunday morning.

Yadav, originating from Varanasi, faced several criminal charges, including murder. Authorities have notified his family and sent the body for post-mortem examination.

