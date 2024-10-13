Prisoner's Heart Attack Raises Concerns in Pratapgarh Jail

A prisoner at Pratapgarh District Jail has died of a heart attack, sparking concerns over inmate healthcare. Jail officials reported that Satish Yadav, 32, was transferred from the Central Jail in Naini last year.

Yadav was admitted to a medical college after complaining of chest pain, according to Deputy Jailer Aftab Ansari. Although he was discharged Saturday evening, his condition worsened, leading to his death early Sunday morning.

Yadav, originating from Varanasi, faced several criminal charges, including murder. Authorities have notified his family and sent the body for post-mortem examination.

