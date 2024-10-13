Tragic Ordeal in Khandwa: Woman Set Ablaze Over Legal Pressure

In a harrowing incident from Khandwa district, Madhya Pradesh, a 19-year-old woman was brutally attacked and set on fire by a man named Arjun Balai, according to local officials. The woman, now undergoing treatment for 27% burns, reportedly faced severe pressure to withdraw a case against the attacker's father.

The accused, Arjun Balai, confronted the victim on Saturday, allegedly dousing her in petrol before setting her ablaze. Authorities have confirmed that Balai is behind bars, facing charges of attempted murder under section 109 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

The victim had earlier filed a complaint against Arjun's father, Mangilal Balai, who was accused of harassment. Despite initial arrests, Mangilal was released on bail, prompting the victim to call for further legal action. The incident highlights the ongoing struggle for justice in cases of gender-based violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)