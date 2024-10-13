Left Menu

Tragic Ordeal in Khandwa: Woman Set Ablaze Over Legal Pressure

In a shocking incident in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district, a 19-year-old woman was set on fire by a man, after she refused to withdraw her case against his father for alleged sexual harassment. The accused, Arjun Balai, was arrested and charged with attempted murder, as the victim suffered 27% burns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Khandwa | Updated: 13-10-2024 15:20 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 15:20 IST
Tragic Ordeal in Khandwa: Woman Set Ablaze Over Legal Pressure
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a harrowing incident from Khandwa district, Madhya Pradesh, a 19-year-old woman was brutally attacked and set on fire by a man named Arjun Balai, according to local officials. The woman, now undergoing treatment for 27% burns, reportedly faced severe pressure to withdraw a case against the attacker's father.

The accused, Arjun Balai, confronted the victim on Saturday, allegedly dousing her in petrol before setting her ablaze. Authorities have confirmed that Balai is behind bars, facing charges of attempted murder under section 109 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

The victim had earlier filed a complaint against Arjun's father, Mangilal Balai, who was accused of harassment. Despite initial arrests, Mangilal was released on bail, prompting the victim to call for further legal action. The incident highlights the ongoing struggle for justice in cases of gender-based violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

 India
2
Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst Political Tensions

Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst P...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024