Global Call: Halt to Attacks on UN Peacekeepers in Lebanon

India joined 39 other nations in condemning the recent assaults on UNISIL peacekeepers in Lebanon. The joint statement demands an end to the attacks and emphasizes the importance of these peacekeepers' safety amid escalating regional tensions. The statement aligns with UN Security Council mandates for peace in the Middle East.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 13-10-2024 15:50 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 15:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India has joined a chorus of 39 nations demanding an immediate halt to recent assaults on the UN peacekeeping force in southern Lebanon.

The joint statement, originally backed by 34 countries, was made following reports of Israeli troop attacks injuring at least five UNIFIL peacekeepers in Lebanon. The situation arises amid ongoing conflicts with Hezbollah.

India's Permanent Mission to the United Nations emphasizes that ensuring the safety of peacekeepers is crucial, aligning fully with the joint condemnation, originally signed by countries including France, Spain, and the UK.

(With inputs from agencies.)

