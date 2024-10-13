Delhi Crackdown: Over 1,300 kg of Illegal Firecrackers Seized
Delhi Police arrested three individuals and seized 1,300 kg of illegal firecrackers. The offenders were identified as involved in distributing banned crackers across various areas in Delhi. The operation followed a raid in Baprola village leading to further investigations.
In a significant crackdown, Delhi Police apprehended three individuals linked to the illegal firecracker trade, confiscating over 1,300 kilograms of banned materials. Officials confirmed the arrests on Sunday.
The accused, identified as Manoj Kumar, Sanjay Atri, and Vipin Kumar, have been engaged in selling illegal fireworks since the Covid lockdown. Atri was found to be supplying the crackers, police revealed.
The illicit goods were uncovered in two godowns following a police raid on Friday in Baprola village, outer Delhi. Investigations are underway to trace the full scope of the network involved in this unlawful activity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
