Israel Declares U.N. Chief Persona Non Grata Amid Rising Tensions
Israel's Foreign Minister Israel Katz declared U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres persona non grata, citing the latter's failure to condemn Iran's missile attack and perceived anti-Israel bias. This follows Iran's missile launch on Oct. 1 during increased conflict with Hezbollah.
In a move reflecting growing regional tensions, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz has declared U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres persona non grata. Katz criticized Guterres for what he perceives as a failure to condemn Iran's recent missile attacks on Israel and for actions described as antisemitic and anti-Israel.
The declaration follows a statement made by Katz on October 2, barring Guterres from entering Israel due to his lack of an unequivocal condemnation against Iran's military aggression.
This announcement comes in the wake of Iran launching over 180 ballistic missiles at Israel on October 1, amidst escalating hostilities with Hezbollah, a militant group backed by Iran. While many missiles were intercepted, a few breached Israel's missile defense systems, highlighting the increasing volatility in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
