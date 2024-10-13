The Unexpected Ties of Rural Youths in NCP Leader's Murder

Two youths, Dharmaraj Kashyap and Shiv Kumar, hailing from a village in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, are implicated in the murder of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique. Their alleged involvement has shocked their families and local community as both men had no prior criminal records.

The incident occurred on Saturday night when Siddique was ambushed outside his son's office in Mumbai and shot by three assailants. The authorities are now probing several leads, including a potential contract killing and business disputes, to determine the motive.

In addition, Mumbai Police have noted a social media post where a purported member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claims responsibility for Siddique's assassination, adding another layer to the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)