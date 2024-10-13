The Unexpected Ties of Rural Youths in NCP Leader's Murder
Two youths from Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, Dharmaraj Kashyap and Shiv Kumar, were allegedly involved in the murder of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique. Both had no known criminal history and worked in Pune. Mumbai Police investigate potential motives, including business rivalry and a social media claim by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.
Two youths, Dharmaraj Kashyap and Shiv Kumar, hailing from a village in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, are implicated in the murder of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique. Their alleged involvement has shocked their families and local community as both men had no prior criminal records.
The incident occurred on Saturday night when Siddique was ambushed outside his son's office in Mumbai and shot by three assailants. The authorities are now probing several leads, including a potential contract killing and business disputes, to determine the motive.
In addition, Mumbai Police have noted a social media post where a purported member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claims responsibility for Siddique's assassination, adding another layer to the investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
