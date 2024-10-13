Left Menu

Clash of Democracy: Ladakh's Fight for Inclusion

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk is leading a hunger strike to demand Ladakh's inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution. Several supporters were detained by Delhi Police. Wangchuk criticizes restrictions on peaceful protests, highlighting ongoing tensions as demands for Ladakh's statehood intensify.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 13-10-2024 17:02 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 17:02 IST
Clash of Democracy: Ladakh's Fight for Inclusion
Sonam Wangchuk
  • Country:
  • India

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has embarked on an indefinite hunger strike demanding the inclusion of Ladakh in the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution. The protest, taking place outside Ladakh Bhawan, has seen several of its supporters detained by the Delhi Police.

Although initial reports suggested that Wangchuk was among the detainees, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Devesh Mahla clarified that Wangchuk was not detained. The detainees were transported to Mandir Marg police station. Wangchuk criticized the perpetual enforcement of Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, which restricts unauthorized gatherings in New Delhi.

The movement to include Ladakh in the Sixth Schedule is a part of a broader call for autonomous governance by the Leh Apex Body and the Kargil Democratic Alliance, who are also advocating for statehood and a public service commission for Ladakh. This latest protest underscores growing tensions as the groups seek dialogue with top government officials, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

 India
2
Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst Political Tensions

Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst P...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024