Clash of Democracy: Ladakh's Fight for Inclusion

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has embarked on an indefinite hunger strike demanding the inclusion of Ladakh in the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution. The protest, taking place outside Ladakh Bhawan, has seen several of its supporters detained by the Delhi Police.

Although initial reports suggested that Wangchuk was among the detainees, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Devesh Mahla clarified that Wangchuk was not detained. The detainees were transported to Mandir Marg police station. Wangchuk criticized the perpetual enforcement of Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, which restricts unauthorized gatherings in New Delhi.

The movement to include Ladakh in the Sixth Schedule is a part of a broader call for autonomous governance by the Leh Apex Body and the Kargil Democratic Alliance, who are also advocating for statehood and a public service commission for Ladakh. This latest protest underscores growing tensions as the groups seek dialogue with top government officials, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

