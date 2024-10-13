Left Menu

Political Turmoil Erupts Over Baba Siddique's Murder

The Congress demands an investigation into the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique. Criticizing the Maharashtra government, they hold Chief Minister Shinde and Home Minister Fadnavis accountable for the state's law and order failures, urging them to resign. Baba Siddique was a significant public figure and former minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2024 17:14 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 17:14 IST
Baba Siddique
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party intensified its pressure on the Maharashtra government following the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique, urging Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis to resign. The party accused the state administration of failing to maintain law and order after Siddique was shot outside his son's office in Mumbai.

Congress leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, called for a thorough investigation into Siddique's murder, citing it as evidence of the state's deteriorating safety conditions. The opposition charged the government with seeking to delay elections through such incidents and questioned its governance capabilities.

Baba Siddique, a former Maharashtra minister known for his political and social influence, including connections with Bollywood celebrities, was killed amid rising concerns about public safety in the region. Congress claimed this incident showcases the government's inability to protect its leaders, demanding accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

