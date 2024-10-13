Outrage in Madhya Pradesh: Minors Tied and Paraded Over Alleged Theft
Three minors accused of theft were tied and paraded in Harpalpur, Madhya Pradesh. The incident, captured on video, went viral. Police have started investigating both the theft allegations and the public shaming, as reported by officer Pushpak Sharma.
In a controversial incident in Harpalpur, Madhya Pradesh, three minors accused of being pickpockets were tied and paraded in public, sparking outrage. A video of the incident went viral, prompting the police to initiate an investigation.
The event occurred on Sunday in Old Galla Mandi, approximately 55 kilometers from the district headquarters. Pushpak Sharma, the officer in charge of Harpalpur Police Station, confirmed the probe into the theft allegations against the minors as well as the situation portrayed in the video.
According to local residents, the area has been plagued by pickpocketing and thefts, including mobile phone thefts. The minors were allegedly caught on Sunday morning, subsequently tied, and marched to the police station.
