Left Menu

Custodial Death Sparks Outrage: Allegations of Police Brutality in Dalit Man's Case

Following the alleged custodial death of 24-year-old Dalit man Aman Gautam, an FIR has been filed against four policemen. Family members claim police brutality led to his death, while officials cite a heart attack. Political figures demand justice and compensation as public anger mounts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 13-10-2024 17:57 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 17:57 IST
Custodial Death Sparks Outrage: Allegations of Police Brutality in Dalit Man's Case
deceased
  • Country:
  • India

In a developing story, a Dalit man's death while in police custody has sent shockwaves through the local community and ignited a political storm. An FIR has been registered against four police officers following allegations that 24-year-old Aman Gautam succumbed to injuries inflicted by the officers, as per claims made by Gautam's family.

The controversy began when Gautam was apprehended during a raid on a suspected gambling den in Ambedkar Park, where his family alleges he was brutally assaulted by Constable Shailendra Singh and three others. However, police maintain that Gautam suffered a heart attack, a claim purportedly supported by a postmortem report.

The incident has caught the attention of politicians, with demands for compensation and justice emerging amid rising public anger. Leaders like Chandrashekhar Azad and R K Chowdhury have visited the family, amplifying calls for accountability and stressing the need for governmental action against the accused officers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

 India
2
Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst Political Tensions

Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst P...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024