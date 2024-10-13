Custodial Death Sparks Outrage: Allegations of Police Brutality in Dalit Man's Case
Following the alleged custodial death of 24-year-old Dalit man Aman Gautam, an FIR has been filed against four policemen. Family members claim police brutality led to his death, while officials cite a heart attack. Political figures demand justice and compensation as public anger mounts.
In a developing story, a Dalit man's death while in police custody has sent shockwaves through the local community and ignited a political storm. An FIR has been registered against four police officers following allegations that 24-year-old Aman Gautam succumbed to injuries inflicted by the officers, as per claims made by Gautam's family.
The controversy began when Gautam was apprehended during a raid on a suspected gambling den in Ambedkar Park, where his family alleges he was brutally assaulted by Constable Shailendra Singh and three others. However, police maintain that Gautam suffered a heart attack, a claim purportedly supported by a postmortem report.
The incident has caught the attention of politicians, with demands for compensation and justice emerging amid rising public anger. Leaders like Chandrashekhar Azad and R K Chowdhury have visited the family, amplifying calls for accountability and stressing the need for governmental action against the accused officers.
