Custodial Death Sparks Outrage: Allegations of Police Brutality in Dalit Man's Case

In a developing story, a Dalit man's death while in police custody has sent shockwaves through the local community and ignited a political storm. An FIR has been registered against four police officers following allegations that 24-year-old Aman Gautam succumbed to injuries inflicted by the officers, as per claims made by Gautam's family.

The controversy began when Gautam was apprehended during a raid on a suspected gambling den in Ambedkar Park, where his family alleges he was brutally assaulted by Constable Shailendra Singh and three others. However, police maintain that Gautam suffered a heart attack, a claim purportedly supported by a postmortem report.

The incident has caught the attention of politicians, with demands for compensation and justice emerging amid rising public anger. Leaders like Chandrashekhar Azad and R K Chowdhury have visited the family, amplifying calls for accountability and stressing the need for governmental action against the accused officers.

(With inputs from agencies.)