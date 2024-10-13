Canadian MP Urges Crackdown on Khalistani Extremism
Canadian MP Chandra Arya expressed concerns over attacks on journalists covering Khalistani extremism in Canada, urging law enforcement to act decisively. Noteworthy incidents include assaults on Rishi Nagar and Deepak Punj. India-Canada relations remain tense over divergent views on Khalistani activists.
Canadian Member of Parliament Chandra Arya has raised an alarm over rising attacks on journalists reporting on Khalistani extremism in the country. Addressing the House of Commons, Arya stressed the urgency of the matter, urging authorities to respond promptly.
Highlighting recent incidents, Arya mentioned the attack on Rishi Nagar from Red FM Calgary and referred to numerous similar incidents across the Greater Toronto Area involving Khalistani extremists. Arya demanded that law enforcement agencies tackle Khalistani extremism with the seriousness it demands.
Recent attacks on journalists, including Sameer Kaushal and Deepak Punj, illustrate the growing threats faced by those covering these sensitive issues. The strained relations between India and Canada stem from allegations by Canadian PM Justin Trudeau regarding India's potential involvement in the death of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a declared terrorist in India, which India has strongly rejected.
(With inputs from agencies.)
