Congress Leader Faces Extortion Allegations in Uttar Pradesh

A district Congress president in Uttar Pradesh has been embroiled in controversy following serious allegations of extortion. An FIR was registered against Vijay Sharma from Sambhal, charging him with demanding Rs 5 lakh from Deshraj Singh. The money was allegedly solicited in exchange for allowing construction on Singh's land, located in Mohammadpur Tanda village.

The police responded swiftly to Singh's complaint, with Superintendent Krishna Kumar Vishnoi confirming the involvement of Vijay Sharma, along with Subhash Sharma and Sudhish Sharma, in the alleged crime. The charges fall under Sections 308(5) and 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which relate to extortion under threat of harm and property damage, respectively.

It's not the first time Vijay Sharma has found himself in legal hot water; previous complaints accused him of threatening behavior. The Congress leader was unavailable for comments, as attempts to reach him proved unsuccessful.

(With inputs from agencies.)