CRPF Jawan Killed, Four Injured in Balaghat Mishap

A CRPF jawan lost his life, and four others were injured after their patrol vehicle collided with a tree in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district, authorities reported on Sunday.

The deceased, Tarkeshwar (22), hailed from Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari. The injured personnel, including Inspector Umesh (30) and ASIs Yadunandan Paswan (57) and Birju Das (44), are receiving treatment in Gondia, Maharashtra, according to Balaghat SP Nagendra Singh.

The tragic incident occurred during a patrol task involving the 7th D Company 4 of the CRPF. The driver of the SUV fled post-crash near Kudan village, approximately 100 kilometers from district headquarters.

(With inputs from agencies.)