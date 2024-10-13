Left Menu

Controversy Sparks: Rahul Kharge Withdraws Land Allotment Request

Rahul Kharge, chairperson of Siddhartha Vihar Trust, withdrew a request for five acres of land in Bengaluru due to allegations of misuse of power. The withdrawal comes amid controversies involving Karnataka's CM and opposition questions on nepotism and conflict of interest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-10-2024 19:20 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 19:20 IST
Controversy Sparks: Rahul Kharge Withdraws Land Allotment Request
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Rahul M Kharge, chairperson of the Siddhartha Vihar Trust and son of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, has withdrawn his request for a civic amenity site allocation in Bengaluru. The proposal involved setting up a Multi-Skill Development Centre but faced political backlash.

The decision follows heightened scrutiny after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's family faced accusations related to land allocations. Allegations of nepotism and abuse of power were levied by BJP leaders, including Amit Malviya and Lahar Singh Siroya, sparking a heated debate on social media.

In response to the controversy, Rahul Kharge emphasized the Trust's mission of fostering skill development and its status as a public entity. However, to avoid distracting protracted disputes, the Trust opted to rescind the land request, focusing instead on its educational goals without further entanglement in political accusations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

 India
2
Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst Political Tensions

Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst P...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024