Controversy Sparks: Rahul Kharge Withdraws Land Allotment Request

In a significant development, Rahul M Kharge, chairperson of the Siddhartha Vihar Trust and son of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, has withdrawn his request for a civic amenity site allocation in Bengaluru. The proposal involved setting up a Multi-Skill Development Centre but faced political backlash.

The decision follows heightened scrutiny after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's family faced accusations related to land allocations. Allegations of nepotism and abuse of power were levied by BJP leaders, including Amit Malviya and Lahar Singh Siroya, sparking a heated debate on social media.

In response to the controversy, Rahul Kharge emphasized the Trust's mission of fostering skill development and its status as a public entity. However, to avoid distracting protracted disputes, the Trust opted to rescind the land request, focusing instead on its educational goals without further entanglement in political accusations.

(With inputs from agencies.)