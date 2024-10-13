Massive Drug Bust Unveils Billion-Dollar Network
In a collaborative effort, Delhi Police and Gujarat Police seized a monumental 518 kg of cocaine in Ankleshwar. Cumulatively, 1,289 kg of cocaine and 40 kg of specialized marijuana worth ₹13,000 crore were confiscated. This operation underscores India's intensified stance against narcotics trafficking.
In an impressive joint operation, Delhi and Gujarat police forces managed a significant narcotics bust in Gujarat's Ankleshwar, seizing 518 kilograms of cocaine valued at Rs 5,000 crore.
In this two-week sweep, law enforcement agencies successfully confiscated a total of 1,289 kilograms of cocaine along with 40 kilograms of hydroponic Thailand marijuana, accumulating a street value of Rs 13,000 crore, sources confirmed.
The seizure marks a substantial victory in drug enforcement efforts, guided by policies under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, towards a drug-free nation.
