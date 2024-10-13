Left Menu

Massive Drug Bust Unveils Billion-Dollar Network

In a collaborative effort, Delhi Police and Gujarat Police seized a monumental 518 kg of cocaine in Ankleshwar. Cumulatively, 1,289 kg of cocaine and 40 kg of specialized marijuana worth ₹13,000 crore were confiscated. This operation underscores India's intensified stance against narcotics trafficking.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2024 21:57 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 21:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In an impressive joint operation, Delhi and Gujarat police forces managed a significant narcotics bust in Gujarat's Ankleshwar, seizing 518 kilograms of cocaine valued at Rs 5,000 crore.

In this two-week sweep, law enforcement agencies successfully confiscated a total of 1,289 kilograms of cocaine along with 40 kilograms of hydroponic Thailand marijuana, accumulating a street value of Rs 13,000 crore, sources confirmed.

The seizure marks a substantial victory in drug enforcement efforts, guided by policies under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, towards a drug-free nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

