Massive Drug Seizure: The Impact of India's Zero Tolerance on Narcotics

A high-stakes operation conducted by Delhi Police in collaboration with Gujarat Police resulted in the seizure of 518 kilograms of cocaine, estimated to be worth Rs 5,000 crore, in Ankleshwar, Gujarat. Sunday's action is part of a larger crackdown, which has seen law enforcement seize 1,289 kilograms of cocaine along with 40 kilograms of hydroponic marijuana within a fortnight in both Delhi and Gujarat.

The extensive drug bust unfolded when Delhi Police's Special Cell, working closely with their Gujarat counterparts, recovered the massive cocaine stash during a search at a local pharmaceutical company. According to sources, this seizure is crucial to disrupting a major narcotics distribution network.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and guidance from Union Home Minister Amit Shah, India is advancing a steadfast commitment towards eliminating drugs as part of Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, encapsulating the country's zero-tolerance stance against the narcotics trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)