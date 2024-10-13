Mumbai Police Crack Down on Baba Siddique Case: Arrests Continue
Mumbai police have arrested a 28-year-old man, Pravin Lonkar, in connection with the Baba Siddique murder case. Lonkar, along with his brother Shubham, allegedly enlisted two shooters for the crime. While one shooter remains at large, two suspects are in custody. Investigations continue into the motive behind Siddique's murder.
In a significant breakthrough, the Mumbai police have arrested a 28-year-old man from Pune in connection with the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique. The suspect, Pravin Lonkar, is accused of having recruited two shooters involved in the crime, an official confirmed on Sunday.
While one of the recruited shooters, identified as a resident of Uttar Pradesh, has been captured along with another suspect, a third alleged shooter, Shivkumar Gautam, remains on the run. Police are also searching for Pravin's brother, Shubham Lonkar, who is yet to be apprehended.
The authorities have uncovered a possible network of logistical support for the shooters and are exploring various motives for the murder. A social media post claiming responsibility by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has also come under scrutiny as part of the ongoing investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
