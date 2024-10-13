Left Menu

Massive Cocaine Seizure: A Blow to International Drug Syndicate

In a major crackdown, Delhi and Gujarat Police recovered 518 kg of cocaine from Ankleshwar, linked to a previous seizure in Delhi. With 1,289 kg of cocaine seized and 12 arrests made, officials suspect an international syndicate. The operation could be the largest drug bust in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2024 22:45 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 22:45 IST
Massive Cocaine Seizure: A Blow to International Drug Syndicate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant anti-drug operation, the Delhi and Gujarat Police have seized 518 kilograms of cocaine from Ankleshwar, Gujarat, and arrested five individuals on Sunday, officials reported.

This seizure is linked to the earlier recovery of 700 kilograms of cocaine in Delhi, bringing the total to over 1,289 kg of cocaine and 40 kg of hydroponic marijuana confiscated to date, valued at more than Rs 13,000 crore. The investigation has so far led to 12 arrests.

Sourced information suggested this is the largest drug seizure in Indian history. Delhi Police investigations revealed that drugs were sourced from Avkar Drugs Limited in Ankleshwar. The Special Cell discovered the cocaine in the company's godown with further interrogation revealing connections to an international syndicate operating from Dubai and the UK.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

 India
2
Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst Political Tensions

Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst P...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024