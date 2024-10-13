Massive Cocaine Seizure: A Blow to International Drug Syndicate

In a significant anti-drug operation, the Delhi and Gujarat Police have seized 518 kilograms of cocaine from Ankleshwar, Gujarat, and arrested five individuals on Sunday, officials reported.

This seizure is linked to the earlier recovery of 700 kilograms of cocaine in Delhi, bringing the total to over 1,289 kg of cocaine and 40 kg of hydroponic marijuana confiscated to date, valued at more than Rs 13,000 crore. The investigation has so far led to 12 arrests.

Sourced information suggested this is the largest drug seizure in Indian history. Delhi Police investigations revealed that drugs were sourced from Avkar Drugs Limited in Ankleshwar. The Special Cell discovered the cocaine in the company's godown with further interrogation revealing connections to an international syndicate operating from Dubai and the UK.

(With inputs from agencies.)